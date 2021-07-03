PAU Introduces Online Payments

This was announced at the launch of the university’s upgraded website this week. PAU Vice Chancellor Professor, Roal Lozano said the launch of the new website is small but significant and is a landmark development for the university.

“Not only does the site have a modern look and feel, it is a one-stop shop for information on course programs, student life, campus activities and it now offers a new payment service for tuition and other fees – BSP Pay online payment service.”

BSP Digital General Manager, Nuni Kulu congratulated PAU on being the first university to integrate their website to the BSP Pay solution and explained that BSP Pay is an online payment gateway, which is accessible to all BSP customers to use their mobile phones to process payment directly from their bank account, with no dependency on a bankcard.

BSP Pay delivers real time payments to the university’s account, which is appealing to both students and the university.

PAU Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Lalen Simeon thanked the PAU ICT team for incorporating different components into the new website including banking services like BSP Pay.

“Without BSP’s support and guidance, this wouldn’t happen. Fees have been an issue for us because most parents live in rural areas. If they can use their mobile phones and the new website to make payments that would be a bonus for us,” explained Professor Simeon.

As a registered BSP Mobile Merchant, the university also offers another alternative payment option for students and parents to pay for school fees and other services via BSP Mobile Banking using their school code 50041.