Pastoral Plan Vital

Fr John Balele of the Kimbe Catholic Church says this is due to the participation and positive input of Kimbe Catholic Diocesan General Assembly from.

He said the feeling of achievement was felt among participants during the gathering from 3rd-8th May.

The Assembly was designed to help in the formation of a Diocesan Pastoral Plan that was lacking in the diocese.

The occasion brought together Priests and representatives from 20 different parishes in the three Deaneries of the Kimbe, Hoskins and Kandrian.

It was the first successful assembly after two failed attempts in its 21 years as a diocese.