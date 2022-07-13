Pastor’s Death Update

Young Gele was traveling in the same boat as late Reverend Pene Ila and his wife Sina. The bodies of the pastor and his wife have been found. Unfortunately it has been a week of searching and there is still no sign of Gele.

The news of the passing of a United Church Pastor and his wife has saddened the district.

Rev. Ila from Keapara Village was serving in Kamali Village. He and his wife were traveling to Keapara to vote when they met their fate.

According to Kamali villagers, Mrs Ila’s body was found at Hula Village on Thursday 7th July, while Pastor Ila’s body was found the next day Friday 8th, in Kalo River.