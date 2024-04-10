Partnership for community empowerment

The signing underscores their shared dedication to bolstering communities, particularly in youth and female empowerment, and leveraging the church's influence for community support.

The ceremony, held at the DCDR office in the National Capital District on March 25th, 2024, united key stakeholders from all sides. DCDR Sceretary Jerry Ubase and Neil Smith, CEO of Believe Global and City Mission, deliberated on future collaborative projects aimed at uplifting Papua New Guineans.

Believe Global has been active in Papua New Guinea since 2015, focusing on various sectors including leadership, education, business, health, and church initiatives.

Noteworthy projects include the Believe Institute Future Leaders Program and Believe Community Hubs, both aimed at fostering positive change and capacity building in rural communities.

City Mission PNG, with a 30-year legacy in the country, specializes in empowering vulnerable youth through faith-based programs designed to bring holistic transformation and practical training.

Together, these organizations, along with the DCDR, are poised to make a real impact in the lives of Papua New Guineans, recognizing the nation's greatest asset—its people. Their collaboration signals a commitment to unlocking the nation's potential and fostering lasting change.