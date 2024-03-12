Partnership advances Pomio

Prime Minister James Marape spent the night in ENB after launching the new ‘MV Pomio 2’ on Friday, March 8th.

Accompanied by the host Open MP, Elias Kapavore, and ENB Provincial Member, Michael Marum, the PM then proceeded to open a new 30-meter bailey bridge at Totongpal Ward in West Pomio LLG.

As confirmed by Acting Deputy District Administrator for Operations, Joshua Jeremiah, the bridge and vessel were both delivered through the national government’s ‘Connect PNG’ program.

He said the Ngelngel bridge was co-funded by the Pomio District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) with half a million kina, while the balance of K700,000 was catered for by the national government.

“The Ngelngel bridge was constructed as a response to the disaster caused by continuous heavy rains last year and thus, was issued a COI (Certificate of Inexpediency) and was built by Vision Engineering,” he said.

He further advised that the bridge serves the population of the host ward of Totongpal, and neighbouring LLGs of Mamusi Yana and Melkoi.

“Despite the fact that some people are criticising the Connect PNG program, Pomio District is one district that is benefiting from this program and therefore we appreciate it.”

The ‘MV Pomio’ sequel was also purchased under counterpart funding between the district and the national government; with K1 million from the DSIP and the Connect PNG Program capturing the balance of K8 million.

PM Marape, in his address at Palmalmal, acknowledged the leadership of Kapavore, adding they have endorsed a new electorate for the Bainings, to ensure there is a fair distribution of services to the rural people.

“Pomio district holds over 80 percent of East New Britain Province’s landmass. So to reduce the hardship of the Pomio MP, the government has endorsed the new Baining electorate for the 2027 National General Elections,” the PM said.

When assuring the national government’s support towards developing the waterfront at Palmalmal, the PM further urged people to play their part as the government is providing services for them, such as the new ship and the bridge.