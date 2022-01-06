Partners Boost Rural Health Services

According to PNG Tribal Foundation, the Yokomanda and Timbeliam community health posts in Wabag District, Enga Province represents the first form of basic health service delivery. This facility just completed will benefit a rural community of over 9000 people, with better access to basic health services.

The Foundation having worked in the area says there is existing high levels of maternal and infant mortality rates and the health post will be of great.

Tribal Foundation’s Project Coordinator, Tommy Aiok said they have established two community health posts, one in Tumbeliam and Yokomanda villages. Interestingly, these two communities have had decades-long history of tribal fighting, with basic services like schools and aid posts destroyed.

He said due to the support of close partners, European Union and the Wabag District Development Authority, vital basis services are being restored. The organization has established extensive partnerships, reputation, and nation building strategies through its projects that focus on leadership, health, justice and education.

“Thankfully, that hopeless situation is beginning to change for the better, with the generous funding support and partnership of the EU and the leadership of Member for Wabag, Dr Lino Tom and the Wabag District Development Authority, we have completed the two clinics,” Mr Aiok said.

He said the people appreciate these community health posts, which are designed to cater for prenatal services and delivery rooms as well as a three-bed ward to help stabilize patients before transferring them (if necessary) to the district hospital for further treatment.

The Tumbeliam village heath post will positively impact more than 6000 people.

“As the project co-ordinator and a local from Wabag, I am grateful to the EU and PNG Tribal Foundation for their unique partnership for bringing to bear much-needed resources and their capacity to implement and deliver these projects despite project implementation delays and other challenges,” Mr Aiok said.

He is grateful to local MP, Dr Lino and the Wabag DDA for providing leadership that enables delivery of service to their people.

“I am inspired and I know that with the continuing partnership, more will be accomplished in the years ahead."