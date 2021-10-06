Park Celebrates Teachers

A teacher is formally an educator - any person that helps another person acquire knowledge and learn new things.

At the Port Moresby Nature Park, they have a group of amazing educators, who over the years have played a massive role in educating thousands of school children, about the environment, culture and people through various educational topics under their weekly curriculum-based lesson plans.

The Park took the time to thank its Education Team, led by Shirley Mogi for their tireless efforts in carrying out the Park’s mission of educating people and connecting them to wildlife through the natural environment and cultural connections to provide understanding and inspire actions for wildlife conservation and sustainability outcomes.

Thank you to all you teachers and educators out there who educate today for a better future!

HAPPY TEACHERS’ DAY!