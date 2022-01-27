Park’s Kwila Seeds Ready For Transplant

In an update, the Park announced this first batch of seedlings are now ready for transplanting into the natural environment.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Horticulture Team Leader, Junior Muli said, “From when we first mentioned the successful sowing of the first batch of Kwila seedlings, we’ve received numerous requests for the seedlings; however we had to put those requests on hold in order for the seedlings to be strong enough for transplanting.”

The Nature Park announced that over 500 Kwila seedlings are now ready for sale and field planting, and interested buyers can visit the Port Moresby Nature Park to inquire about their prices and how they can purchase.

Due to the success of the first batch of Kwila trees sowed, the team are currently hard at work propagating and transplanting a second batch.

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as they advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.