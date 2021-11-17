Parish Marks Silver Jubilee

Fr. Kicham, who hails from Uganda in East Africa came to Valoka Parish in 2016 and has served as Parish Priest for the past five years. Due to COVID restrictions, he was unable to travel back home to celebrate with his family, but his spiritual family came together to make it an occasion to remember.

Nine community churches under the Valoka Parish gathered to celebrate with the priest. They were joined by West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Kimbe Diocese Bishop, His Lordship, John Bosco Auram.

Church Pastoral Council Chairman, Norbert Sela said most priests celebrated their special day with their families, and the church in Valoka is so fortunate to celebrate with him for his special day.

Sela encouraged a peaceful celebration that would contribute to the good memories that Fr Joseph could share with his family.

Bishop Auram thanked Fr. Joseph for sacrificing his life in his service towards the church and the people of Valoka and challenged the people to do the same thing and serve their communities.

Governor Muthuvel said in terms of the education and health Sectors, more than 50 per cent of services are provided by the Catholic Church.

He said in Talasea and Kandrian Gloucester Districts, the Catholic Church has played a vital role in delivering these services with delivering spiritual services in more than 70 percent of the districts.

"We have a moral responsibility to support all our churches because they depend on us and we also depend on them for our moral values," said Muthuvel.

Muthuvel congratulated and thanked Fr. Joseph for his loyal service to the people of Hoskins LLG, especially Valoka Parish and other catholic communities.