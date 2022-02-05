Pari Village To Have Clean Water

The initiative is by WaterAid PNG’s Water for Women Consortium (WfWC) project in partnership with Motukoita Assembly (MKA) and Water PNG.

Staff from WaterAid PNG and MKA visited Pari village this week to identify and assess possible sites to install pre-fabricated water kiosks.

WaterAid Senior Technical WASH Officer, Shirlee Dindillo-Rovou said the visit was to carry out initial feasibility inspection on potential water kiosks sites identified by MKA.

“Information such as land ownership, accessibility & site suitability was collected during this exercise.

“The proposed water kiosk engineering design is a project by WaterAid PNG under its Water for Women Consortium grant program.

“It aims to deliver improved health outcomes including, sanitation and hygiene across Papua New Guinea of which the kiosk is one of the interventions,” she added.

The kiosks will provide affordable water where it will be sold at strategic locations identified within Pari village.

“This arrangement will enable selected site owners to vend piped water supplied by Water PNG in his/her kiosks to villagers who are within close proximity to purchase an affordable price.

“A total of six kiosks are expected to be built and installed soon after site assessment and kiosk designs are finalized and completed.”

Meanwhile, WaterAid has trained community and church leaders at Pari as advocates for COVID - 19, a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) related infectious disease that is affecting many people.

Pari village is one of those communities that are vulnerable to it given its poor access to clean water.