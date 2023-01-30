Pari roadblock cleared

The person who was accused of committing the crime was arrested and detained at 6 Mile police station.

Police officers also explained to the local villagers that the suspect will be interviewed and asked that they allow the traveling public to use the road freely.

The person who led the mob that set up the roadblock was also arrested and detained, while the others were sternly warned not to take the law into their own hands.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said people living in the city must respect the rule of law and be civilised in addressing issues.