Paradise College celebrate IWD

This is an effort to inspire young students to embrace gender equality especially in political and economic leadership.

Principal of Paradise College, Safak Delismail said the school decided to observe the international women’s day because he believes that women have to play a greater role in society. Part of the celebration of women, was to have a few women of integrity and leaders in their own rights, share their experiences with the youngsters, in order that they embrace gender equality.

“I think this is one of the way that we can create an awareness among our students, since they are teenagers growing into adults in the future and they need to have some basic ideas about happenings, what women face problem in the society, in the real life, in the working place.

“We thought that celebrating international women’s day will create this venue and we want our students to see and meet with successful women leaders in the society so we bring in women who are in top positions on the field,” Principal Delismail said.

The four women guests were Melissa Fairi, Media and Events Supervisor at ExxonMobil PNG, Nellie Hamura-Oa, Coordinator, Political Leadership Academy for Women, Fiona Nelson, GM Investments/Chief Investment Officer at NASFUND, Serahphina Aupong, Communications Consultant at UNWomen, and Natasha Tamanabae, Managing Director Elite Fashion Club.

The four women guests were Melissa Fairi, Media and Events Supervisor at ExxonMobil PNG, Nellie Hamura-Oa, Coordinator, Political Leadership Academy for Women, Fiona Nelson, GM Investments/Chief Investment Officer at NASFUND, Serahphina Aupong, Communications Consultant at UNWomen, and Natasha Tamanabae, Managing Director Elite Fashion Club.

Tamanabae was proud to say she was treated equal among her brothers being an only daughter to her parents. After acquiring a Bachelor of Arts Degree, she is now an established fashion designer recognized locally and internationally.

“As women we need inspiration, we need some form of a light but many of our leaders in the past who inspired us and lead us become innovative and become more motivated in doing what we wanna do in our field and where we are right now. It is just having the right time and circumstances to reach out and become were we are,” Tamanabae said.

Paradise College believes in developing leaders on an equal playing field and thus happens to be the first college to engage with the Believe Institute in Melbourne to directly develop leadership in selected students in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12.