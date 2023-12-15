Paradise Cinema's Christmas treat to the underprivileged

In a generous Christmas gesture, Paradise Cinema treated 90 children from PNG Life Care Inc, a foundation dedicated to supporting less fortunate kids, to an exclusive sneak peek of the year's biggest Christmas movie, "Wish."

These young movie enthusiasts, accompanied by 10 volunteers, were the first audience to experience the upgraded Cinema 3, equipped with state-of-the-art laser projectors.

Belinda expressed excitement about the annual tradition, previously involving collaboration with NCDC. This year's event focused solely on Cinema 3, a unique opportunity for these children to enjoy the newly upgraded cinema and be the pioneers of this cinema.

"We usually do this for school students, but this time, it's an exclusive treat for the PNG Life Care kids. It's a privilege for them to watch 'Wish' before its official screening on the 26th," Horibary shared.

Paradise Cinema gifted the children special combos and popcorn to enhance their movie-watching experience, spreading joy during the festive season.

Horibary's message to the kids is simple: "Enjoy the movie, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year from Paradise Cinema to all the kids in PNG."