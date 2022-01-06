Papua Region Set For Synod

Papua Region is set to host the event starting on Sunday 9 January at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium and ends on Saturday 15th January 2022.

Chairman of the Synod Central Committee, Sumasi Singin, Deputy Chair Kingston Alu, Treasurer Pim Kunipi and Synod Secretary, Adam Wangu and others of the 10-member Central Committee were present at a press conference yesterday, Wednesday 5th January to give final updates on the preparations.

The ELCPNG Synod is held every two years with the last one held in Buana, Morobe Province.

Mr Singin said the Synod is ready and welcomed everybody. The Papua district consists of six provinces including Central, NCD, Oro, Milne Bay, Gulf and Western provinces.

“ELCPNG has 17 districts and they will be travelling to Port Moresby with all 50 delegates, 30 of them voting rights, 20 as observers plus 100 staff from Ampo, which is Bishop’s delegation and departmental heads led by the Secretary of ELCPNG,” he said.

Deputy Chair, Mr Alu explained the background and nature of holding the Synod in the city is different, unlike the preparations held in the rural areas, where the selected districts are required to build houses and make gardens for the Synod gathering.

However, he said in the city all the accommodation and amenities are there but needs a lot of money to cater for.

Mr Alu said it was a difficult task to come up with the money needed but all the congregations in the six provinces were asked to do fundraising towards the Synod, and it was going well until COVID-19 pandemic happened and protocols came into place.

“Everything went well but we got hit by COVID-19, especially in Port Moresby. Unlike other places, in Port Moresby, there were rules and protocols that made it impossible for us to proceed with fundraising activities as we had planned.

“So our fundraising efforts were sabotaged but God has been good to us. He has been with us encouraging us to carry on for the Synod.”

According to the Central Committee Secretary, preparations for the opening ceremony is going well with rehearsals taking place at the Sir John Guise Outdoor Stadium.

Accommodation will be provided for the 1000 registered members that is 50 members from each of the 17 districts to be housed at the UPNG Games Village, with meals and transport provided to and from the Synod venue.

Mr Wangu also acknowledged some notable sponsors of the Synod including the Morobe Provincial Government, who committed K50,000 towards the Synod. They also provided a container of fresh food from Lae market, which was shipped to Port Moresby to cater for the delegates.

“This is a huge favour that Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu and the provincial government has done. Since Lutheran originates from Morobe, we are thankful to him as the father of Lutheran to assist us in a big way.”

The committee also thanked institutions and individuals for their contribution to the gathering, like the Mapex Training College for committing a K10,000 worth of PA system,

Stella Rumbam, in charge of accommodation sub-committee said all amenities are in place for the delegates accommodated. They will be adhering to the Niupela Pasin protocols in all the aspects of the Synod.

“We are mindful of the COVID-19 protocols and will ensure that we comply with the protocols. We are grateful for the Controller’s Office for giving us the approval to hold this gathering,” Mrs Rumbam said.