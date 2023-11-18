Papua LNG furthers relief effort

In response, Papua LNG Project launched a Disaster Relief Mission on November second to assist villages in its area of influence with 30 tonnes of food rations and medicines.

The mission began at Apiope village at the mouth of the Purari, with Project staff distributing food rations and medical supplies which were specifically handed over to a Community Health Worker based at the aid post/health centre in the village.

Food items such as rice, tuna, noodles and biscuits, as well as essential items such as buckets, mosquito nets, anti-malaria and water purification tablets were donated to 15 identified villages along the Purari.

In coordination with the Gulf Provincial Government, the Project will also be providing relief efforts to communities outside its area of influence.

Further to this and in recognition of the need for the Provincial and District Governments to enhance their social service delivery to the waterway communities, the Project will be allocating one dinghy each to the Baimuru Local Level Government (LLG) Administration, the Ihu LLG and the Kerema Disaster Office.

These dinghies will be donated for the purposes of supporting these offices in carrying out their respective functions to provide social services to the waterway communities.