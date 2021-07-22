Papa Primary school gets library books

The books were handed over to the students at the school on Tuesday. Niu Power has earmarked 5000 books for the five schools in the Hiri West LLG namely Kido, Lealea, Papa, Boera and Porebada.

It is an initiative of Niu Power to donate books annually to engage Buk Bilong Pikinini to deliver books to the schools.

According to Wellington Bellewa of Niu Power, the 1000 books were for students in the upper primary level.

Bellewa encouraged the children to read more because reading opens the gateway to opportunities into the future.

Head teacher of Papa Primary school, Doriga Kila said the school didn’t have a proper library so they were currently using a store room donated by Digicel Foundation as their library temporarily.

She said this will be the second time for the school to receive a donation from Niu Power and Buk bilong Pikinini.

The school population is over 500 consisting of students from Elementary prep to Grade 10, the school now has 2000 reading books that were previously donated by another company.

Ms Kila said the library books are very useful for students’ especially the Encyclopedia. She said having more books is very helpful when the school is observing the annual Literacy Week when students are required to engage in reading programs.