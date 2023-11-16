Paipeli Launches Community Peace Plan

The plan was developed with financial assistance from the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UN PBF) and aims to integrate peacebuilding, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation strategies.

IOM worked closely with local churches and groups in the Paipeli community to successfully launch Paipeli's CPDP. The community plan was developed through inclusive community-level planning and community-wide discussions that included inputs from women, youth, partners, and local authorities (provincial, district and local level).

Lord Mayor for Tari Uban Local Level Government, Andaja Jali, thanked UN PBF and IOM for the initiative to promote peace, address hazard risks and empower women and youth to tackle man-made and natural hazard risks that threaten peace.

Jali also commended Paipeli community members for developing the plan and enforcing children's rights to education at a community level, through the construction of an elementary school classroom block in Paipeli. The classroom block was constructed under the IOM's supported CPDP priority intervention, and it will help to reduce the risk of violence and improve the safety of children during tribal fighting times in the province.

Mary Tapo, a woman leader, highlighted the importance of the community plan towards the safety of children when attending school. She said that the intervention has also empowered women, men, and youth in Paipeli to better their community.

The project also supported Paipeli with the building of a rainwater catchment to improve community water security. The water catchment will improve storage and access to safe drinking water during times of water stress, extreme weather conditions, and natural hazards such as drought. The water supply intervention will also help reduce tensions and the risk of conflict that results from water shortage.