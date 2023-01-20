PacTrade welcomes New Year Babies

PacTrade’s Marketing Coordinator, Rosslyn Arek who delivered the donation said they have been supporting Friends of PomGen since last year with emergency appeals for the hospital and they intend to continue this partnership in 2023.

With this donation for the month of January, we now kick start our monthly supply of new born packs for the Maternity Ward. FOPG Operations, Grace Roland was on hand to receive the donation.

She thanked PacTrade for the wonderful partnership and support.

Ms Roland also added that diapers, infant formulas and essential sanitary goods are some of the basic needs that some mothers lack when admitted at the Maternity ward due to their medical state or financial constraints.

These situations put them in a position where they have to rely on the hospital again. Therefore, we are very thankful that with this donation and from other friends who have also dropped by to show their support, FOPG can continue to help the hospital.