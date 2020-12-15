Over 70 students graduate from new high school

Out of the over 250 pupils who had registered, the 79 students were applauded for enduring the institution’s infrastructural challenges, including COVID-19 restrictions.

This predominantly day school in the Kundiawa-Gembogl District of Simbu was established four years ago, hence it is still unknown.

Speaking at the event, the guest of honour and managing director of TNA Holdings, Gerard Philip, told the students to not let others put them in a box.

“Do not make decisions on what others may think. You must live your dreams, fight for what you want, keep looking, don’t settle and stay hungry.”

In encouraging the students, he further said: “We do not all have the capacity to study, but we all have the capacity to apply ourselves to reaching a goal.”

Philip later presented an envelope to each of the 79 graduands.

All top academic awards in each category were sponsored by the invited guests. Kumura Foundation, a community-based organisation of remote Bundi, sponsored the Academic Dux and English awards.

The great community support and attendance at the graduation marks a new era for the newly-established Baringigl High School.

(Vincent Kumura, of the Kumura Foundation, presenting an award to a graduating student)