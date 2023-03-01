Outstanding Students Graduate from Motu Koita FODE

Among these exceptional graduates is Michael Taligatus, who received the Grade 10 Dux award for his outstanding academic results in 2022.

Upon receiving the award, Michael expressed his gratitude, saying, "I would like to thank KTF for giving us this opportunity. It is a second chance for us, and most of us don't really get this second chance.”

He added, “KTF has brought a very good opportunity for us here. It's been an honor to be part of something very big and something that is changing our community, and I thank KTF for bringing the opportunities that are coming for us."

The event was attended by special guests, including Dadi Toka Jnr, Chairman of the Motu Koita Assembly, Professor Frank Griffin, Vice Chancellor UPNG, and Asi Nuana, Executive GM at Kina Bank.

KTF is grateful for its continued support in providing second chance pathways through FODE Motu Koita.