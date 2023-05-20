OTML stages week-long safety awareness

Awareness was carried out in all its operational sites, of Fubilan/Folomian, Tabubil, Kiunga, Bige and Port Moresby.

Safety Manager, Anna Ila said, “There has been an increase in trends from Light Vehicles and Mobile Equipment incidents over the past months. The theme is timely as it complements our efforts in addressing the issue.”

OTML started off its National Mine Safety Week with a Fun Run/Walk on Sunday morning, 30th April, with over 200 participants from OTML and Business Partner employees.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kedi Ilimbit said the theme for this year highlights the need for more awareness with employees and the public.

“The more awareness we do, the better we improve the outcome.”

“We need to prevent and eliminate light vehicle and mobile equipment fatalities and incidents because as human beings we are in control of light vehicles and mobile equipment, it is not the other way around so we should be able to operate these machines safely,” Ilimbit said.

Speaking at the launch of the event on 30th April, OTML General Manager People and Capability, Mark Stone, emphasised the importance of working together with business partners to ensure OTML performs well in terms of safety.

Much of the awareness activities that were rolled out included the safety pre-start activities, school awareness on road safety, games, quizzes and a panel discussion on OTML’S Community Radio Station, Radio Fly that saw active participation from OTML Departments and Business Partner employees.

The Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) sanctioned week is recognised each year by mining companies and projects in PNG.