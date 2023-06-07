OTDF maintain cleanliness

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The idea of the activities in Kiunga is to maintain clean and safe environment as a community development organization.

OTDF staff at field bases along the Fly River commemorated the day by planting trees.

OTDF’s Safety Coordinator, Shane Tarue, said that observing the day raises awareness on the environment and the effects of human activities on nature and people.

“Many issues relating to climate change and the environment is caused by us so we need to take care of our environment. Air, water and land are essential for human survival.” He stated.

He added that all business, stakeholders and citizens should take care of the environment and help reduce plastic pollution in PNG.

Chief Executive Officer, Havini Vira, urged all community members to continue to play their part in disposing of plastics properly at home and in our towns and villages. That’s how we individually contribute to saving the environment.

He emphasized on personal responsibility, where everyone should be cautious of things they do such as throwing out plastic and other rubbish publicly.

“Safety and environment are OTDF values that underpin our work. We must continue to maintain these standards and eventually influence others to take care of the environment,” stated Vira.

All employees together with their families participated in collecting rubbish around their residential areas followed by quizzes and activities for the children.