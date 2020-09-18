OSL supports organisations

The Company presented dry and frozen food to representatives of the organisations on the eve of Papua New Guinea’s 45th Independence Day Anniversary (Tuesday, 15 September 2020).

Leon Buskens, Oil Search Country Manager, said: “It has been quite a challenging time for all of us and more so for those who provide essential services to the sick, the needy, at risk children and youth, survivors of gender-based violence and persons with disabilities.

“We understand that any form of help in difficult times can make a lot of difference and so we are more than pleased to support the Port Moresby General Hospital, City Mission’s Haus Ruth and Cheshire DisAbility Services in their mission to serve others.

“We hope that the aid will provide some relief and put a smile on someone’s face as we celebrate our country’s 45th year of Independence.”

The donation, valued at K60,000, also included cleaning detergent to help manage and prevent COVID-19.

