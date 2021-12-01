Opening Of Community Learning Centre

More than a thousand community members, development partners and provincial government representatives, witnessed the opening of the Community Learning Centre located 96 kilometers away from Kiunga town, Western Province.

This was a historical day for Nupmo Women and Children’s Association as it signifies the completion of the first key infrastructure programs identified and nominated in their 5 Year Development Plan 2019-2023.

Association president, Noni Dukumun said the building is a legacy of leaders both past and present and it represents the achievements of women in the community and of North Ok Tedi.

“This is the fruit of our sweat, challenges and struggles women leaders face. We are happy that this CLC is now open. Thank you to our development partners for the support and delivery of the CLC to our community,” said Mrs. Dukumun.

She encouraged her community to utilize the facility as it will bring learning to the communities’ doorstep, enhance the livelihood of the people through skills training and improve the outlook of the village. The facility will also support the women and youth to be part of the development process in their community and Western Province as a whole.

Mrs. Dukumun said like all projects, there would always be challenges faced. She commended Wurinkanatko community leaders and the youth for their support and cooperation toward the construction of the CLC.

OTDF Executive Manager Programs Service Eric Kuman thanked landowner Denis Butkim, for allowing the infrastructure to be built on his land.

Kuman also urged the community to maintain the infrastructure for the benefit of current and future generations and further affirmed that the project was a blueprint for development aspects in the region and that the Women Action Plan 2019 -2023 reflects this strong partnership and collaboration between all stakeholders.

“At the end of the day, we must invest and drive development. This action plan is uniform throughout the 8 CMCA regions so no association is left behind. As the fund manager, OTDF is tasked to deliver the projects in an organised, safe and cost effective manner.” He added, “This center will act as a center of excellence for grassroots.

The learning centers were designed by the OTDF Infrastructure team and prefabricated in Port Moresby for easy deployment. All CLCs built across all the Trust regions are identical and include solar power for free electricity and two 5,000-liter tanks for water supply using the building’s roof to capture rain.