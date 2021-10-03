Open Defecation Free Awareness

ODF is part of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) in schools, healthcare facilities and communities, for COVID-19 prevention response programme, supported by the government of Japan and implemented by UNICEF PNG and Anis Foundation.

The purpose of the awareness was to inform the community about making proper toilets to ensure healthy lives for children. Tauruba Primary has already received eight ODF toilets, awaiting official opening.

The toilets have specific features of ventilation, and incinerator for female toilets. Tauruba Primary is one of the 40 selected schools in the Rigo District to benefit from this program. Tauruba Primary will be used as a model for other schools and communities.

Project Coordinator, Naomi Darei said the toilets are of world standard. They are creating awareness in the community because students in this school, are the same children who go back home, and are accessing the toilets in their community.

“So we are making sure that the kids are safe in the school and they are safe in the community,” Darei said

Darei said dealing with people is dealing with their behavior and attitudes. This is the challenge they face. Using community-led total sanitation gets everyone involved.

“So (this morning) we mobilized the students from Tauruba Primary School, all the teachers, the community leaders, the ward councilor and the police from Kwikila station. All got involved in the march which covered 5 kilometers starting from Konegoma to Tolegele. This is the extent of where students who are attending this school, (live),” Darei said.

Anis Foundation is currently constructing a water dam, which will supply water to the school toilets and teachers’ residence.

“This dam will have two reserve tanks which will pump our water right down to our toilets. Toilets that we have are Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets, meaning they will be flush toilets with water running through them. It’s a very nice program we are running today,” said Gugutu Wara, Head teacher of Tauruba Primary.

The awareness campaign started in the morning. Students and teachers hopped on three vehicles to do the awareness. They used banners, posters and slogans to bring the message to the community. Supporting them was local Ward Member, Tau Wari.

Students in grades 7 and 8, including teachers from the elementary classes, participated as well.

Senior Sgt. Herman Soru and Senior Const. Martin Aboga, coordinate the community policing for Rigo District. They attended the event to ensure everyone was safe while traveling.