educational rights in Asia and Oceania.

The workshop raised issues that that threaten peace and the youth, including cultural identity.

The Online Youth Workshop was hosted by International Peace Youth Group, an arm of the Korean base International Peace organization, HWPL.

The theme being "Education, let's regain the right to learn”, the event aimed to improve the human rights of young people by informing them of deprivation of educational rights in Asia and Oceania and form a coalition of NGOs to promote youth education.

Papua New Guinea was represented by Christopher Usuka, Director, Programs and Extension Services from the National Youth Development Authority.

Kima Jack Pedro, President of National Youth Council of Tuvalu, said, the biggest challenge in solving the current youth problem is that there is social awareness but no action.

Bulidama Ilikini, Vice President of Navakasali Youth Club of Fiji, said one of the causes of destroying the traditional culture, language and cultural identity is the education being centered on Western education and its authority over Fiji's indigenous culture is weakening.

This virtual workshop was held as the 2nd Youth Empowerment Peace Workshop, the first event was from November 2020 to the end of January 2021.

It is a platform of communication for youth around the world to discuss the problems they face that threaten peace and youth.

The host, International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), announced that there would be the 3rd YEPW in the following month.