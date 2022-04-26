Ocean Clean up a success

More than 110 people participated in the clean-up, including the community, and students and staff from Daugo Primary School. They were joined by officers from NFA, the National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA), Water Police, Sea Women of Melanesia (SWoM), Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), and members of the Royal Papua Youth Club (RPYC).

The official beach clean-up kick-started after a presentation of speeches by representatives of RPYC, Daugo community chairman and head teacher, SWoM, NFA and NMSA.

All who had participated, managed to fill up almost 50 plus trash bags filled with biscuit and noodles wrappers, empty and rusted cans, bottles, dirty diapers, and plastic containers, with each bag almost weighing 10 kilograms.

Upcoming ocean clean-up activities will take in the following areas later this year:

Saturday 11th June 2022, RPYC Marina

Saturday 10th Sept 2022, Lolorua

Saturday 12th Nov 2022, Fairfax Harbor