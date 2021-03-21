Nursery and hatchery for Watut

Despite a few delays in mid-February, the infrastructure development was finally completed.

The facilities at the National Agriculture Research Institute, assisted in this project; a similar infrastructure development is taking shape at other project sites around the country.

They are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Locals ensured that the nursery and poultry shed were completed within four weeks.

This is part of a climate change resilience project supported by the European Union.

NARI’s Rural Development Officer Jack Govara commended the partnership that saw this project come to fruition.

“I am thankful to NARI through the EUCCR project for choosing Watut as one of the sites and looking forward to the next phase of the activities,” Mr Govara expressed.

He said the Local Level Government is ready to start the next phase of the project, which is to multiply and roll out planting materials and poultry, from the new facility.

The project technical team will now move in to set up the sheds and establish the central seed garden.

Planting materials and poultry multiplied at the facility would be made available to the entire Watut community.

An incubator will be installed to speed up the hatching of eggs and multiply quality chicks for distribution.

Similar arrangements are to be rolled out to Kome, Selepet, Teptep, Rigo, Misima, and Kapore sites.

Infrastructure development in Selepet, Kome, and Teptep are also completed.