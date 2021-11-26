Nuncio Lauds Health Workers

“If we do not play our part the pandemic will never finish. That is why we have to put all efforts to find solutions to mitigate its effects,” said the Nuncio.

He said with many speculations on the vaccination, statistics show that those who are vaccinated have less chances of being hospitalised or dying from COVID-19.

The Nuncio encouraged those that have not been vaccinated to do research before raising their hands up to be vaccinated.

He said it is difficult time not just for Papua New Guinea but also for the whole world. As we know that COVID-19 or Delta variant is real, according to the Nuncio.

He added: “It is true that while the government is responsible in taking care of the health of the population. Each citizen has to be responsible to care for themselves, their family, friends and other people.”

He acknowledged the healthcare workers for their efforts, adding that without their help the health situation would have been worse.