Northcoast Aviation Makes Lifesaving Flight

Almost 45 years of negligence in health services has nearly cost the life of a young man, Bomai Jacob in Yowai Ward 6 of Nomane Rural Local Level Government.

Bomai was flown into Kundiawa for medical treatment. A local community leader, Motsy David who was present at the scene said the pilot had to take a detour to transport the patient to safety.

Mr David said he had hired the plane to do some community awareness during the 2021 Christmas season and the 2022 New Year games hosted in the District.

“I saw them rushing the young man across the airfield on a homemade pole and mat stretcher and it broke my heart to see this happening in my district,” he said.

Mr David explained that the man’s health condition deteriorated so quickly due to the lack of medical supplies and facilities to address critically ill people.

He thanked the good pilot for aborting his flight schedule to Karimui instead flying into Kundiawa to drop the young man at the Sir Joseph Nombri Hospital.

“The medical attention by respective authorities from the National Department of Health and the Simbu Provincial Health Authority is very poor and evidently lacking and there is total disrepair and negligence,” he said.

Mr David blamed the local MP and the provincial government for putting the lives of the people at risk by not fixing up the roads in this very remote region of the province.

Meanwhile, Mr Jacob’s family and people of Yowai Ward 6 and Nomane RLLG conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr David and his team for saving the life of a son.