North Fly celebrations quiet

Kiunga town celebrated PNG’s 48th Independence over the weekend with no disturbances and no incidents at the Kiunga main oval.

It was an unforgettable turn-out as communities, businesses, and visitors were brought together in the heart of Kiunga.

The day commenced with the solemn flag-raising ceremony however it was the evening that truly lit up Kiunga as thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the Kiunga main oval to partake in the festivities.

North Fly District Independence & Show Committee chairman, Jacky Nick anticipated a good turnout and peaceful celebration.

Nick acknowledged the residents for their orderly conduct and participation, through the week, complemented by the peace and order personnel from the PNGDF and police.

He urged the residents to uphold the true spirit of unity through the week’s cultural celebrations.

Member for North Fly and Vice Minister for Border Development, James Donald, was present for the event and was thanked for his efforts in orchestrating this outstanding Independence Day program, as well as the revival of the Sel Kambang Festival, deserve special recognition.

The Sel Kambang Festival, which commences today, September 18, and continues until Friday, September 22, promises to be a magnificent cultural celebration that will further deepen the bonds of community and heritage.

Lae band Siasi Heritage, Connections of Lae led by Amon Serum and Beejoh from Port Moresby who sing the most popular song ‘600 ways’ were present as well.