Nominations Open

Digicel Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian said over the last five years, the foundation has received hundreds of applications from all around the country from men from all walks of life who do their part to build strong communities and bring lasting peace.

She said, “Through this campaign, we have proven that there are honourable men in our communities who are alleviating human suffering and preserving human dignity in roles they play.”

Sasingian said that since its inception, the MoH campaign has received 771 nominations. Out of those nominations, 83 men have been awarded in leadership, education, sports mentors, young men of Honour and entrepreneurship.

She announced that for this season, there would be a change in the categories.

“For this season, we have decided that off the back of seeing particularly what had happened in 2020 with the case and passing of Jenelyne Kennedy and what we saw with men really stepping up and taking action and really using their voice through the Man Up campaign.

“We said, instead of awarding men in the different categories, education, sports, community leadership like we had done before, we really want to put a spotlight on violence and peacebuilding for men out there in the community really taking a stand to address violence specifically, protect human right and build peace,” Sasingian said.

Nominees will be judged on their involvement in peace building for more than 3 years how they have displayed courage in addressing violence in their community. One nominee will be awarded for every region.

Attorney General of Papua New Guinea, Dr Eric Kwa is a judge in the campaign for the fifth time running. A vocal advocate again violence, he said that he is not the only one and there are many out there who are not recognized.

“It’s not only Eric Kwa talking about violence, no. We have got thousands of men and women out there in the communities working to sustain peace and order in the villages, settlements so that people can go to sleep and get up, so that kids go to school. So that there are places where people can go and live,” he said.

Dr Kwa added, “It’s because of all these heroes out there, and this program will help us to find them.”

Dagia Aka, who was awarded the young Men of Honour Award in the third season, shared how the award and campaign helped his father, who was a violent man, to change.

“Up until the time I was awarded, my father was a very violent man and until that moment in time, he was still a violent man. But suddenly my was being pushed out for the world to see and I was being labeled a champion against violence.

“After seeing the work that I did, my father began to change, the screaming stopped, the anger stopped and the tension stopped and the relationship started to heal. I would like to think that that is the power of the Man of Honour campaign. I’d like to think that that is the power of taking positive stories and putting it out there for the world, to see that change is possible.

“After the award, yes my life changed. But so did my father’s. From someone I said I never wanted to be like, to someone I look up to and I am proud of today,” said Aka.

Nominations for the awards close in October.