NiuPower Supports Women

Major supporters backing the netball tournament are NiuPower Ltd and ExxonMobil PNG including prominent dignitaries.

Niu Power Ltd in collaboration with Queenpads were present for the o games to present to the 16 participating villages with a 320 supply of cost effective and reusable pads for the young women.

The tournaments theme was about promoting young leaders but also to empower them in feeling confident as young women, and having a product like this given at NiuPowers cost and continuous support and generosity is humbling to say the least.

As part of its community investment plans, sports is one activity that NiuPower support and with Netball proves to be more organized with a very clear structure pathway making their sponsorship involvement quite easy.

Wellington Bellawa of NiuPower Ltd said for a number of years now they have help support the Hiri/West Netball Association with success.

NiuPower Ltd have involved Queen Pads twice and netball being predominantly a female sport, the company has introduced Queen Pad to take this opportunity to market their product.

Queen Pads Founder, Anne-Shirley Korave gave thorough instructions to the young women on the special product that would help them in terms of cost and comfort.

For the 16 participation villages involved in the Kairuku/Hiri Tournament today- 20 pads for each team was distributed. A total cost at K6200.

The participating teams were thrilled to receive their care packages and looked to performing their best during the games knowing that they are cared for.