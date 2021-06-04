NiuPower aids Boera Primary School

The books, which were purchased from Buk Bilong Pikinini, include students’ reference and reading books, picture books, teachers’ resource textbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries and atlases.

The donation is part of NiuPower’s community investment programme for education support where the company invested K20,000 to cover schools in the NiuPower project area villages of Porebada, Boera, Papa, Lealea and Kido in Hiri West, Central Province.

NiuPower Manager External Affairs, Wellington Bellawa presented the books to the students and urged them to improve their reading skills and education.

Mr Bellawa said the books donation is part of NiuPower’s community investment programme, which is aimed at partnering with the project area communities to deliver projects under: Education; Sports; Skills training for women; Churches; Clean Water & Sanitation; Health; Vegetable farming and animal husbandry.

Head Teacher of Boera Primary School Mary Tau thanked NiuPower and its shareholders, Kumul Petroleum and Oil Search for the donation.

He added that the books will enhance their students’ reading skills.

Mrs Tau urged the students to take care of the books so that future students will also have access to the reading material.

NiuPower embarked on the program last year with donations of 1,000 books each to the elementary schools in the five villages.

It resumed the programme for primary schools last Thursday at Porebada and will continue over the next two weeks.

Photo credit: NiuPower Limited