Niu Power Supports Boera

Niupower Ltd External Affairs Manager Wellington Bellawa told the Hisiubada Women’s fellowship that with these items, Niu Power hopes that they utilize them well and impart the skills gained from the workshop to those that need it.

Present to receive the donations were village counsellor Daure Kohu and Coordinator for the five project villages Doreka Dai.

Dai thanked the Niu Power team and AA Tribal for presenting the much needed items that will help benefit her people in not only learning life skills but help enforce the talent that see’s to preserve their culture and its stories through the prints made on the garments.

AA TRIBAL’s lead facilitator Janet Jangur and Anna Amos, will deliver a 10 day Life Skills Training program in screen-printing and tie-dying for the Boera Hisiubada Women's Fellowship and selected individuals.

This initiative will help the selected 20 participants, men, women and those living with a disability, to adopt life skills for the betterment of their future.