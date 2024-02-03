NIPG welcomes appointment of new bishop

Reverend Tami is the newly appointed Bishop of the United Church Niu Ailan Region.

The induction ceremony, held at the Kimadan United Church on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, was presided over by United Church Moderator Elect Reverend Garo Kilagi. Reverend Tami, stepping into his role as the 4th Bishop, succeeds outgoing Bishop Reverend Stanley Lavoi, who diligently served from 2018 to 2023.

Bishop Ellison Tami, along with Marama Delilah Tami, will undertake their sacred duties within the Church from 2024 to 2029.

Chairlady Misbil Nelson emphasized the significance of collaboration, highlighting the imperative of unity between the church and the Government for the betterment of society, echoing the legacy of his predecessors.

In a gesture of solidarity, the New Ireland Government pledged a generous contribution of K7,500 towards the occasion, recognizing its importance in the community.

United Church Moderator Elect Reverend Garo Kilagi lauded the continuous support from the New Ireland Government, underscoring the enduring partnership between the state and the Church, a collaboration that has been steadfast since its inception in 2015.