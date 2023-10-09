NIP Council of Elders meet

The meeting starts today, Monday, October 9th to the 11th, and will be held at the Kavieng Fisheries College, Kavieng Urban LLG, Kavieng District.

The theme of the conference is, "Strengthening Cultural Values for Greater New Ireland."

Introduced in 2009 by Governor Sir Julius Chan, the unique conference gathers representatives from all 10 LLGs to shape government policy.

This year's agenda includes updates on New Ireland's push for autonomy, government policies, LLG elections, infrastructure projects, law and order, tourism opportunities, and resource ownership.

Maria Kopkop, a prominent New Irelander, will deliver the keynote address. The event marks a significant step toward integrating traditional leaders into the development process, respecting local traditions, societies, and cultures.

The last conference took place in 2020 at Lambom, Konoagil LLG, Namatanai District.