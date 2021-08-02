NGCB Backs Kavieng Golf Club and Fashion SME

In receiving the cheque on behalf of the Kavieng Golf Club (KGC), President Shaun Keane said the donation will make an important contribution to bringing back proper maintenance for the club.

“The Kavieng Golf Club is a community hub for people in New Ireland Province, and an important part of our National tourism infrastructure.

“We will use this donation to purchase a tractor exclusively to maintain the golf course.

“Golf is a sport that attracts a lot of Papua New Guinean players and our club has produced some good golfers through the years.

“We really struggled to bring the golf competition up to the right standard last year simply because we did not have the equipment to maintain the course and greens,” Keane said.

NGCB Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon made the cheque presentation to the club and reaffirmed that the Government is committed to support sporting around the country.

“I further thank Prime Minister James Marape, for making this commitment towards ensuring that this important facility is maintained.

“The NGCB will always honor our commitment to our mandated social obligation to give back to the communities in Papua New Guinea,” she said.

Agon made a further commitment in Kavieng of K50, 000 to KGC and K30, 000 to the New Ireland Fashion and Design Group that is an emerging SME making great inroads to take PNG fashion and design to the world.