NFA Visits Seaweed Project

NFA Deputy Managing Director, Nowan Pakop led the Resource Team were received by ward council officials to observe the seaweed project that has been a success even though they had just started.

The Seaweed project is a community initiative with everyone engaged despite challenges faced, they remained positive to see the project grow.

The community have so far produced 150 bags of dried seaweed ready for shipment and still have close to 300 to 400 hectares of seaweed to harvest, dried and bagged as well. On a good number of sunny days will contribute to properly dried seaweed.

Rapatona LLG consists of nine wards and the NFA team and their guest delegates were in Ward 5 Poroburi to witness the seaweed project and to engage the people in awareness regarding the fisheries works and cooperative concept.

Ward 5 councilman said though the project was new to them, he believes they were trusted to grow the seaweed well so that the seedlings could be distributed to the neighbouring coastal villages and the rest of Manus, for all to benefit.

Rapatona LLG President, Lent Mosin was grateful of NFA’s funding support to the people and would like to partner with them and the Manus Provincial Fisheries to bring help and resource where needed.

He said NFA has various impact projects and the seaweed project is one. Mr Mosin said if the people choose to come on board using the Cooperative Society concept, they would be aligning themselves with NFA’s strategic plan bringing positive change and productive impact for sustainable living.

Liuliu Seaweed Chairman said with the commitment of the people they have managed to persevere, however projects like these do require funding to continue on its good path.

He appealed that the seaweed must reach the whole of Rambutso Island and because the current shed they have is full, they require an even bigger shed for the next lot of seaweed that will be harvested, dried and bagged for storage until such time shipment is ready.

Provincial Fisheries representative, Rep Kanawi Pomat in addressing the people elaborated on the work surrounding fisheries trend throughout the villages has shifted from wild harvest to cultured fisheries.

He encouraged the people to wisely harvest their resources but also allow marine life to reproduce so there is enough to get throughout the years.

The NFA team and delegates regarded Liu Liu as a model community, as they have continued to abide by laws of the fisheries sector and traditional laws. Many fishing communities in Manus were supplied seaweed seedlings but none have come to fruition like Liu Liu.

Mr Pakop congratulated the community for the success of their seaweed projects. He explained that NFA have introduced this project in other areas of Papua New Guinea within the fisheries scope like Bougainville, the Motlok Islands and even in Milne Bay where the seedlings for Manus were brought in.

He said it was evident with the success of the Liu Liu Seaweed project it would most likely be the distribution point for the rest of Manus.