NFA Assist Inland Fish Farmers

The Executive Manager for Aquaculture, Jacob Wani, led the team of officials. The trip was to understand what challenges and needs the farmers face daily to becoming able to farm fish.

NFA Managing Director Noan Pakop was with the team of officials for the visit. He said it was better for the management to be there in person in the rural areas to talk to the small fish farm operators and see whether their policies are making changes in their day-to-day living.

Mr Pakop said while fisheries is turning over well in income generation, the aim is to translate that revenue into programs and projects at a community level. This will allow for positive impact on rural populace like that of inland farmers.

There are many farmers now into fish farming as the demand for fish consumption is high. The concern now is the lack of accessibility of fish fingerlings and feeds.

The NFA identified several areas that have taken lead in farming fish from the five-day visit that they can assist, and how small farmers can benefit from it.

The inland farming shows promise of supplying quality sized fish in the markets.