Newcrest Donates Ambulance

Newcrest Mining has come to the aid of St John Ambulance to support its operations following a demand for ambulance services due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Morobe province.

Funds for the ambulance came from Newcrest’s Community Support Fund (CFS) that was established in April 2020 to help Newcrest’s host communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot thank Newcrest enough for its tremendous support. We reached out for help to purchase an ambulance for Lae, and Newcrest responded immediately. This ambulance will help support St John Ambulance save lives in the Momase region,” said Matt Canon, Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance.

Newcrest also funded the training of additional St John ambulance officers for Port Moresby and Lae, and other critical services in the nation’s capital.