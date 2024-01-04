New Year tea with Ningerum’s inmates

The food was for the inmates to prepare and have while welcoming the new year.

Tabubil Lions Club is a charity organization established in 1984, and has been in existence for over 40 years with the motto “TO SERVE”.

Club President Peter Boli, while addressing the inmates, encouraged the prisoners to learn from their mistakes, and make use of their time in jail to rehabilitate themselves and be better people.

Acting Commanding Officer for Ningerum CIS, Inspector Joshua Lage, was grateful for the visit and donation.

Inspector Lage said the facility has 62 inmates, five of whom are women.

One male inmate, on behalf of the prisoners, thanked the Tabubil Lions club for the food and for bringing the Christmas and New Year spirit behind prison walls.

Before the club members departed, they were presented gifts by the inmates during morning tea, which included the cutting and sharing of a New Year cake.