New Staff House For Maiom

The New Ireland Provincial Government places education as top priority and focuses on Academic learning and infrastructure to improve the overall outlook and performance of a school.

It showed this by providing one hundred thousand kina through its infrastructure support grant to Maiom Primary School, for the housing project. The project completion faced administrative issues from its initial startup, and this caused delays in 2019. The school was still happy to see its completion this year.

Those present to witness the occasion included the Provincial Education Board, Education CEO Apelis Benson, Chairlady assisting Governor in Finance Misbil Nelson, and School Chairlady Dr Kappa Malpo.

Dr Malpo urged the school and staff to look at alternative ways to improve the standard of the school and not only wait on the government to provide the funding.

Maiom principal, Kelly Karamoto thanked the New Ireland government for its assistance.