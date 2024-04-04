New services underway for North East

A ground-breaking ceremony was held yesterday to signify the start of this project.

Member for Moresby North East, John Kaupa said the establishment of this facility will enable the residents of 9mile to access health services at their door step instead of going miles to seek this vital service.

A total of 34 hectares of land was allocated for the development of the hospital, including 10 duplexes for police and residential houses.

He said a shopping mall will also be built. The aim is to meet the goal of making 9mile a satellite hub for the people of Moresby North East.

“Following the establishment of the hospital, we will build a shopping mall, this will be the biggest supermarket which will have access to ATMs as well,” said Kaupa.

He said it is important for such development to take place and that development must go down to the grassroots level of our community.