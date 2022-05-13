New School Launched In Rai Coast

Parents from ward 14 of South Ambenob LLG, whose children attend Erima primary school, presented a computer and a printer to the new Erima junior high school in the presence of MP for Usino-Bundi and Education Minister, Jimmy Uguro.

The parents did this gesture to show appreciation to the Erima primary school for providing education for their children over the years and therefore made this presentation from their own contributions.

Minister Uguro was impressed upon seeing such gesture shown by the parents from Madang district villages who share borders with Rai Coast and whose children go to high schools in Usino-Bundi.

The new Erima junior high school is yet to be registered. Minister Uguro was accompanied by the Acting Advisor of the Madang Provincial Education Board, John Ura, ward councilors, members of the school board, students and teachers.

Ura thanked the Minister for attending the ceremony and applauded him for continuing to deliver services to enhance education for children who are the future generation of leaders of PNG.

He also applauded the MP for elevating the status of Usino-Bundi district from the least developed in the province to be one of the top performing districts in service delivery and development.

The new Erima junior high school is currently hosting two grade nine classes who were meant to be attending Rai Coast Secondary school on the other side of Astrolabe Bay.

Minister Uguro upon the request by the head boy of the new Erima junior high school has made a K20,000 commitment for the construction of new science lab. He further committed to fund the construction of a new school library as well.

Uguro said since the schools are situated in the same campus both schools can share the learning facilities.