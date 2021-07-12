New Office Boosts Service To Teachers

Keys to a new office for New Ireland’s Division of Education, were represented to CEO of Education Apelis Benson.

The change in office is a much needed boost for the Education Division after operating out of a small office for years.

Mr Bension said the office will allow for smoother processing of queries of the 2,295 teachers in the province.

He said taking care of the welfare of its teachers, the Education Division would be able to ensure that the sixty thousand plus students in New Ireland, are also well taught.

Governor Sir Julius Chan explained that the office is only temporary. When a permanent New Ireland Government building is built, they will accommodate all divisions of government and administration.

Photo credit: NIPG Media