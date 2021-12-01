New Naru aid post officially opened

The new aid post was built at a cost of K150,000 with funding assistance from the Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited’s Community Development Fund (CDF).

Kuipa Tonny Community Affairs Department Supervisor & Community and Government Liaison, and Jacob Winis Chairman of the Inland Pipeline Landowners Association, co-officiated at the official opening.

Tonny in his address said since 2020 Ramu NiCo had allocated K1.2 million to the four LOA annually as CDF as per the Clause 13 of the Revised Compensation Agreement (2019). The beneficiaries of the fund are the customary landowners and residents of the project tenement areas in Kurumbukari, Inland Pipeline Maigari, Coastal Pipeline and Basamuk.

He said IPL LOA were the first beneficiaries of the CDF assistance, which the LOA executives opted for two new aid posts. The first one was commissioned a couple of months ago at Ono, also built at the cost of K150,000 with pre-fabricated materials transported from Bulolo in Morobe Province.

Tonny clarified that the CDF was established to support community development initiatives within the immediate project impacted communities. It is a discretionary fund aimed at engaging landowners’ participation and involvement in community projects using a flexible demand-driven funding mechanism that provides financial support for development projects in health, education, technical training, water supply and sanitation (WaSH), agriculture and livestock production, law and order, customary obligations and gender advocacy.

Moreover, the CDF would relieve Ramu NiCo’s obligation under the Project’s MoA and give more responsibility back to the LOA to decide about the development aspirations of their communities.

CDF Chairman of IPL LOA, Barnabas Kesa also urged the people to take ownership of such important health facility and look after it well to serve the people in the marked wards, as well as responding to emergencies that may be faced by travelers along the Madang-Ramu highway.