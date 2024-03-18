New Kombiu LLG office nears completion

The LLG Office was infested with termites causing weakening to the walls and floors, putting the officers and general public at risk. The project is a full refurbishment which includes building, electrical works, and pest control at a cost of K200 000, funded under the DSIP Former Years; LLG Support Grants.

Building repair works are being carried out by contractor; Total Building Maintenance and Construction Services, electrical works by BTK Building Welding Construction & Electrical and pest control by Pesticare Ltd.

When giving an update on the maintenance works, the Acting LLG Manager Elsie Peneia said that the office complex was built in 2010, and due to termites’ infestation and being affected by weather conditions, the building has greatly deteriorated.

“This office serves the 13 origin wards of Kombiu LLG including its resettlement areas which hosts communities affected by the 1994 volcanic eruption. These resettlement areas are scattered across Kokopo, Gazelle and Pomio districts and make it a challenge for us, especially in terms of service delivery,” said Peneia.

The LLG office comprises a reception area, president’s office, managers’ office, sector compartments, ablution, conference room and a tea room area.

She further said that they are currently operating out of the Village Court office located at the back of the LLG Complex and are anticipating moving back into the renovated office once completed.

Meantime, Acting Rabaul District Administrator Freddy Lemeki has commended the district building infrastructure sector for carrying out the timely and much-needed maintenance to the government office; and added that the completion will enable normal operations to resume and continue delivering basic services to our people.

The LLG complex is 90 percent complete with finishing touches to the office interiors currently underway and is expected to be completed by next month.