New Jetty Progressing

Dr. Tom was taken on a tour of the new jetty and was impressed with the progress of works. The jetty construction is the first phase at the cost of K5 million and is funded by NFA.

The second phase is the establishment of Onshore Fisheries Facility Development in 2022. The Onshore Fisheries Facility Development would be approximately K3-4 million.

Under the ENB Provincial Government and NFA Memorandum of Agreement, East New Britain Provincial Government would source the counterpart funding options from Kokopo DDA Board through District Support Improvement Program and Provincial Support Improvement Program.

Dr Tom was in the province to officiate at the launching and handing over of the Kokopo Market facility, project vehicle and commissioning of the Rabaul National Fisheries Authority (NFA) Port Office this week.