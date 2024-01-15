New Ireland Police working closely with locals

The awareness is being conducted to help reduce the number of criminal activities and petty crime and help increase police relationship with the local communities, church groups and schools, according to PPC Beli.

“Our core actions for this year is awareness and community advocacy that we try to advocate people on the good and also (what) they shouldn’t be doing and how to conduct themselves in their communities,” said the PPC.

He also remarked that there will be a strict assessment of police officers and internal eradication of officers who have become too flexible in their line of work and accommodating illegal activities within their respective designations.

This will play a part in ensuring no police involvement in unlawful activities.

He further stated that one important part of the 2024 action plan is the foot patrol, which will be effective this year. This is purposely to ensure police officers get to the root of unlawful acts and establish a more beneficial relationship with village elders and community leaders.

“Foot patrol is one of the aspects of policing and it helps cut down and reduce crime in communities, wards and towns. This is included in our 2024 police plan,” said the PPC.

So far police have been working with surrounding communities to apprehend individuals who are participating in unlawful activities and promote peace.

With the community awareness strategy to be implemented this year in communities throughout the province, PPC Beli is calling on all station commanders and officers in charge to ensure all officers perform their duty accordingly. This will include OICs providing fortnightly reports on police duty, to his office for assessment.

“Personal appraisal for all police men and women is to be submitted after being assessed by their rural commanders so they are accountable for their actions. This includes the number of arrests they make, complaints they attend to, foot patrol and awareness, and so on,” said the PPC.